Doctor urges safety for the 4th of July

Local Medical Personnel urge safety this 4th
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - With the 4th of July comes celebration, but also danger. One local doctor says you should exercise caution when heading outdoors and lighting fireworks.

Dr. Scott Hough, the Blessing Hospital Medical Director of Emergency Services, said the common injuries they see include minor burns on hands or arms, and projectile injuries from debris. Depending on the firework, they even can see explosive injuries as well. He said there are some precautions you can take to minimize harm when lighting fireworks.

“The biggest advice I would give to people, is if you are doing any kind of fireworks would be just to make sure adequate eye protection because you don’t know what’s going to happen potentially with any kind of explosive device,” Hough said.

He said parents need to supervise their children when around fireworks. With sparklers, he said parents need to keep an eye on children as they have the highest heat content, which can cause severe burns. Hough said a good way to protect children is to tell them to stay in place with the sparkler and not run around with it.

Paramedic Tyler Mays for Adams County EMS said another hazard people need to watch out for is the concussion wave from fireworks exploding. He says depending on your distance you the blast, you can be affected with headaches, or damage to the ears.

He said for those outside, the heat is also something to keep an eye on.

“This is the heat of the summer, so we see lots of calls that are heat exhaustion, heat stroke related. So year I think it’s important to stay hydrated, be indoors during those hot times, especially when it’s super humid like we are right now, it’s really hard to get rid of the heat when moisture is in the air,” Mays said.

He said some of the injuries they receive calls about usually involve someone trying to put on their own fireworks show, so he urges people to be safe when dealing with fireworks.

