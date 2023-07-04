Hannibal announces new Tom and Becky

Hannibal (WGEM) - Officials at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum announced the new Tom and Becky.

The announcement was made at Hannibal’s Central Park after the Tom Sawyer Days parade.

The previous Tom and Becky passed their mantle to Kael Viehmann and Natalie Vandiver.

12 boys and 12 girls were selected to compete in the Tom and Becky Program.

The new Tom and Becky can make up to 300 appearances in Hannibal for various events and tourism opportunities.

The winners also receive scholarships for showing the true values of Tom and Becky.

