Hannibal announces new Tom and Becky

New Tom and Becky
New Tom and Becky(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hannibal (WGEM) - Officials at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum announced the new Tom and Becky.

The announcement was made at Hannibal’s Central Park after the Tom Sawyer Days parade.

The previous Tom and Becky passed their mantle to Kael Viehmann and Natalie Vandiver.

12 boys and 12 girls were selected to compete in the Tom and Becky Program.

The new Tom and Becky can make up to 300 appearances in Hannibal for various events and tourism opportunities.

The winners also receive scholarships for showing the true values of Tom and Becky.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4th of July fireworks schedule 2023
The family identified the 5-year-old as Robert Lawrence III, better known as RJ. He had just...
5-year-old killed after tree falls on house during storm: ‘I just saw his legs go limp’
One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
The city's mayor is reporting no injuries at this time.
‘We’ve never seen anything like this’: La Harpe derecho clean up goes into third day
The store’s owner, Frank Winking, said he’s been able to overcome common small businesses woes...
Winking’s celebrates 75 years of business

Latest News

Mark Twain Days Parade
Hannibal celebrates 4th of July with Tom Sawyer Days Parade
Local Medical Personnel urge safety this 4th
Doctor urges safety for the 4th of July
There was a heated debate tonight at the Quincy City Council meeting on Monday, and it ended...
Quincy City Council sees much discussion surrounding police health insurance
The American Red Cross hold blood drive in Palmyra