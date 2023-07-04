Hannibal celebrates 4th of July with Tom Sawyer Days Parade

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -Hannibal kicked off its Fourth of July celebrations with its National Tom Sawyer Days Parade Tuesday morning.

The parade started at 10th and Broadway with 101 organizations attending in the lineup.

Officials say that the parade has a big economic impact on the city.

Officials say at the end of the day the parade is a good way to bring the community together.

“It’s huge. People get to come out of their house and enjoy the carnival, enjoy the parade, and the events we have downtown. It is something to do in this little town where we don’t have a lot. So it’s awesome you know, said Hannibal Chapter President Brant Dooley

All proceeds made from the Parade will benefit the St. Jude Run.

