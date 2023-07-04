Hospital Report: July 4, 2023

Deaths:

Joseph “Joe” Michael Fuller, age 69, of Montrose, Iowa, died on June 30 in his home.

Alford “Al” Dick, age 79, of Hannibal, died on June 28 in his home.

Lenore Hicks, age 87, of Quincy, died on July 2 in her home.

Martha Marie Wessinger, age 81, of Louisville, Kentucky, died on July 2 at Baptist Health Louisville.

Jeral Lynn Anderson, age 68, of Ozark, Missouri, formerly of Missouri, died on July 1 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Karen Sue Stone, age 82, of Quincy, died on July 1 at Blessing Hospital.

Katherine “Katie” N. Green, age 93, of Hannibal, died on June 28 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal.

Wilma E. Maples, age 94, of Quincy, formerly of Canton, Missouri, died on July 2 at Blessing Hospital.

Betty J. Oltman, age 92, of Hannibal, died on July 2 at the Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal.

David Lee Daniels Jr., age 49, of Hannibal, died on July 1 in his home.

Births:

6/28/23 Austin O’Brien and Hattie Abbott of Palmyra welcomed a girl.

6/29/23 Dustin Peters and Mckenzie Decker of Quincy welcomed a girl.

6/29/23 Zack and Ashley Burling of Carthage welcomed a girl.

6/29/23 Noah Findling and Torianna of La Plata, Missouri welcomed a boy.

6/29/23 Norman Pearson and Clarissa Dominguez of Quincy welcomed a girl.

6/29/23 Jon and Missy Thoele of Quincy welcomed a boy.

6/29/23 Jaleel and Amanda Calmese of Quincy welcomed a boy.

6/29/23 David and Lydia Spillman of Quincy welcomed a boy.

6/30/23 Dakota Moore and Victoria Pearl of LaBelle, Missouri welcomed a girl.

6/30/23 Andrew and Ashley Gallaher of Coatsburg, Illinois welcomed a boy.

