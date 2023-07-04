Hospital Report: July 4, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Joseph “Joe” Michael Fuller, age 69, of Montrose, Iowa, died on June 30 in his home.

Alford “Al” Dick, age 79, of Hannibal, died on June 28 in his home.

Lenore Hicks, age 87, of Quincy, died on July 2 in her home.

Martha Marie Wessinger, age 81, of Louisville, Kentucky, died on July 2 at Baptist Health Louisville.

Jeral Lynn Anderson, age 68, of Ozark, Missouri, formerly of Missouri, died on July 1 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Karen Sue Stone, age 82, of Quincy, died on July 1 at Blessing Hospital.

Katherine “Katie” N. Green, age 93, of Hannibal, died on June 28 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal.

Wilma E. Maples, age 94, of Quincy, formerly of Canton, Missouri, died on July 2 at Blessing Hospital.

Betty J. Oltman, age 92, of Hannibal, died on July 2 at the Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal.

David Lee Daniels Jr., age 49, of Hannibal, died on July 1 in his home.

Births:

6/28/23 Austin O’Brien and Hattie Abbott of Palmyra welcomed a girl.

6/29/23 Dustin Peters and Mckenzie Decker of Quincy welcomed a girl.

6/29/23 Zack and Ashley Burling of Carthage welcomed a girl.

6/29/23 Noah Findling and Torianna of La Plata, Missouri welcomed a boy.

6/29/23 Norman Pearson and Clarissa Dominguez of Quincy welcomed a girl.

6/29/23 Jon and Missy Thoele of Quincy welcomed a boy.

6/29/23 Jaleel and Amanda Calmese of Quincy welcomed a boy.

6/29/23 David and Lydia Spillman of Quincy welcomed a boy.

6/30/23 Dakota Moore and Victoria Pearl of LaBelle, Missouri welcomed a girl.

6/30/23 Andrew and Ashley Gallaher of Coatsburg, Illinois welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4th of July fireworks schedule 2023
The family identified the 5-year-old as Robert Lawrence III, better known as RJ. He had just...
5-year-old killed after tree falls on house during storm: ‘I just saw his legs go limp’
One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
The city's mayor is reporting no injuries at this time.
‘We’ve never seen anything like this’: La Harpe derecho clean up goes into third day
The store’s owner, Frank Winking, said he’s been able to overcome common small businesses woes...
Winking’s celebrates 75 years of business

Latest News

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 4, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: July 3, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 3, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 2, 2023