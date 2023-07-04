Hot and humid Independence Day. Then, possible storms tomorrow.

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this Independence Day unseasonably warm in the 60s to low 70s. Dew points are in the 60s and 70s too, so it is muggy. The area of high pressure that was overhead yesterday is now just to our east. It will still have a big influence on our forecast today though. First of all, the high pressure will give us a day with a lot of sunshine. Skies will go from sunny to mostly sunny. The high has also shifted our winds around to the south/southeast. This will draw hotter and more humid air into the Tri-States. Daytime highs will range from the low to mid 90s. With the humidity though, it will feel hotter than that. At times, it will feel like it is in the upper 90s. Otherwise through the day, a warm front will approach from the southwest. The best chances of some showers and thunderstorms today will be across the Ozarks. However, a stray shower or two will be possible here later this afternoon. The majority of us though will remain dry. By evening, all rain chances drop off. A lot of area fireworks shows will be taking place tonight and the forecast is great for those. Temperatures during the fireworks shows will be in the upper 70s to low 80s as skies go from mostly clear to clear. Later in the night, nighttime lows will be in the 60s to low 70s again.

Tomorrow, we will have increasing clouds as a cold front approaches the region. A thunderstorm complex will develop ahead of this front late tonight. Models have been struggling with how to handle this complex of storms. However, most models show the complex decaying as it moves into western Missouri. By later tomorrow morning, a few light rain showers may be able to reach us but that would most likely be for the Missouri side. The better chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive later in the afternoon when the actual cold front itself arrives. Newer model runs show the storms developing over the Tri-States and intensifying as they move eastward. The atmosphere could support a few strong to severe storms with plenty of fuel for the storms to work with. That is why the Storm Prediction Center has everyone in the Tri-States under a threat level 2 out of 5 for the chance of a few strong to severe storms. (See image below.) At this time, it looks like that chance would be higher for the Illinois side. With the highest chance of strong to severe storms just to our east. All in all, our chance of strong/severe storms is looking less likely for us. As for daytime highs, those will depend on the timing of the clouds and front. Nonetheless, it looks like highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The Storm Prediction Center has everyone in the Tri-States under a threat level 2 out of 5 for the chance of a few strong to severe storms tomorrow. However, our chances are starting to look lower. (maxuser | WGEM)

