Quincy City Council sees much discussion surrounding police health insurance

QUINCY (WGEM) - There was a heated debate tonight at the Quincy City Council meeting on Monday, and it ended with one council member storming out of the chambers during the meeting.

Council chambers were filled with Quincy Police Department deputies, other public officials and their families demanding answers on the limited healthcare they said they’ve been receiving, or lack thereof, for two years.

The night’s resolution approvals started with Quincy’s police chief recommending approval to purchase about $25,000 worth of ammunition for his deputies.

Quincy’s Police Chief also recommended the renewal of the annual agreement for QPD to continue providing three school resource officers for the Quincy Public Schools’ 2023-24 school year.

Those measures was approved without discussion, but discussion came earlier during public forum this evening.

QPD officer Robert Megee said for two years, his team and other city workers have seen issues with the health insurance program provided by the city, as many officers and their family have been unable to attain health, dental or vision insurance under the program, or understand exactly what coverage they have.

Megee said it’s an issue that’s been overlooked by Mayor Mike Troup for too long.

“We have seen and had enough of Mayor Mike Troup, the unions represented here tonight, have separately taken votes of confidence in Mayor Mike Troup, we agree that we all have no confidence in the mayor or his abilities,” Megee said. “We now as you the city council to hold a public vote of confidence in the mayor, we ask you to do this as our voting family and friends watch and we ask you to take this vote immediately.”

When asked, the Quincy City Council did not take a vote of confidence regarding the mayor’s performance in office.

The 4th Ward Alderman Michael Farha said the council should have followed local law enforcement’s request to hold a vote of confidence for the mayor, but that didn’t happen.

“The 14 of us look like crap, they think we don’t care, the unions think we don’t care, I’m not here to argue for them, I’m not here to argue for anybody other than the public and the public’s united,” Farha said. “They don’t like what’s going on, they don’t like the fact that people have no idea what their healthcare is, two years into this.”

Farha said the health insurance plan, when initially presented years ago, didn’t sound good from the start.

“It was the most ill conceived, and I don’t care how mad you get, the most ill conceived, ill presented thing I’ve ever seen, we should be ashamed what we did to our employees,” Farha said.

After Farha made his remarks, the council didn’t take a vote of confidence.

Farha did not return before adjournment.

Before the council adjourned, they agreed to discuss, next week, a plan to expand hiring boundaries to hopefully fill many QPD vacancies soon.

There was also much discussion regarding authorizing a PGA V Contract for professional services for the German Village Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District.

The resolution seeks to have PGA V Planners LLC provide consultation services toward the establishment of a new TIF District at a cost of up to $36,000 and is authorized to spend up to $4,000 on ancillary expenses associated with establishing the district.

Some alderman argued that one or both of the two existing TIF Districts, that have 10 years of funding left, be dissolved before taking on another in Quincy’s German Village.

However, the measure passed on a 9-4 vote with Farha absent for the vote.

