Severe Threat Wednesday Decreasing, Still Not Zero

By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered thunderstorms ahead of and along a cold front will push through the Tri-States Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. The onset and severity of these storms depend on the timing of the front as it makes its way through the region. The severe threat is beginning to decrease, leaving only our far southern and southeastern counties in a level 2 out of 5 threat to see severe weather. The threat for severe weather progressively decreases to zero in the northwestern corner of the Tri-States. The main threats with Wednesday’s storms are large hail and damaging winds.

The severe weather threat across the Tri-States is decreasing.
The severe weather threat across the Tri-States is decreasing.(WGEM)

Behind the cold front, skies will begin to clear on Thursday. Along with that, humidity levels will drop to a much more comfortable level. Temperatures will also drop a good 5-10 degrees below average through the end of the work week. Rain chances increase heading into the weekend, as temperatures climb back to near normal in the mid 80s. Scattered storms are expected across the Tri-States both Saturday and Sunday, which will help alleviate drought conditions.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4th of July fireworks schedule 2023
The family identified the 5-year-old as Robert Lawrence III, better known as RJ. He had just...
5-year-old killed after tree falls on house during storm: ‘I just saw his legs go limp’
One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
The city's mayor is reporting no injuries at this time.
‘We’ve never seen anything like this’: La Harpe derecho clean up goes into third day
The store’s owner, Frank Winking, said he’s been able to overcome common small businesses woes...
Winking’s celebrates 75 years of business

Latest News

- Sunny today, then becoming mostly sunny. - Today will be hot and humid. - First Alert for...
Hot and humid Independence Day. Then, possible storms tomorrow.
First Alert Weather Tuesday Morning
The Tri-States will jump into the 90s on Independence Day.
Toasty for Your 4th of July
Today's Futurecast shows some clouds arriving this afternoon and evening. This will take us...
Warmer today, but hot for Independence Day