Severe Threat Wednesday Decreasing, Still Not Zero

Scattered thunderstorms ahead of and along a cold front will push through the Tri-States Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. The onset and severity of these storms depend on the timing of the front as it makes its way through the region. The severe threat is beginning to decrease, leaving only our far southern and southeastern counties in a level 2 out of 5 threat to see severe weather. The threat for severe weather progressively decreases to zero in the northwestern corner of the Tri-States. The main threats with Wednesday’s storms are large hail and damaging winds.

The severe weather threat across the Tri-States is decreasing. (WGEM)

Behind the cold front, skies will begin to clear on Thursday. Along with that, humidity levels will drop to a much more comfortable level. Temperatures will also drop a good 5-10 degrees below average through the end of the work week. Rain chances increase heading into the weekend, as temperatures climb back to near normal in the mid 80s. Scattered storms are expected across the Tri-States both Saturday and Sunday, which will help alleviate drought conditions.

