8 traffic fatalities, 4 drownings in Missouri over long July Fourth weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says eight people died on Missouri roads over the long Fourth of July weekend, and four people drowned on the state’s waterways
Eight people died on Missouri roads over the long Fourth of July weekend, and four people drowned on the state’s waterways, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Wednesday.(KCRG)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eight people died on Missouri roads over the long Fourth of July weekend, and four people drowned on the state’s waterways, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

The patrol said 56-year-old James Roy of Kansas City, Missouri, drowned in Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday. Hamsa Mohamed, 41, of St. Louis, drowned Saturday after jumping from a cliff into the Big River in Jefferson County.

Two others drowned on Tuesday. A 6-year-old boy died at Lake of the Ozarks. His name was not released. In western Missouri, 22-year-old Carlos Antonio of St. Joseph drowned while swimming at Smithville Lake.

Three of the five traffic deaths happened Saturday, while the other five were on Tuesday. A 13-year-old boy died Saturday near the northwestern Missouri town of Stanberry when the vehicle he was in left the road and overturned several times.

Troopers worked 390 traffic crashes during the holiday period that began Friday night and ended Tuesday. Troopers made 116 driving while intoxicated arrests and 21 drug arrests, the patrol said.

