Ambulance involved in deadly crash near New London, Missouri

NEW LONDON, MISSOURI (WGEM) - One woman is dead following a crash between an ambulance and an SUV near New London, Missouri at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday night, it happened along U.S. 61 just south of the Silver Anchor Diner.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Terri Rucker, 47, of Bowling Green, Missouri was driving northbound in the southbound lane of U.S. 61 near New London, Missouri, and crashed head-on into a Van-Far ambulance. Rucker was pronounced dead at the scene a little after ten o’clock Tuesday night.

The ambulance was occupied by driver Leslie Dahl, of Farber, Missouri, and Jason Bostic of Troy, Missouri, both of whom were seriously injured.

Dahl and Bostic were flown to University Hospital in Columbia Missouri by helicopter.

