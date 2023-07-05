Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 5, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Kelly Kaden

Alex Akers

Gary Treach

Melissa Epperson

Emmitt Welsh

Lauren Hettinger

Jennie Lucas

Julie Simpson

Christina Wilson

Delores Foster

Fritzi Wood

Janice Bryant

Eric Dewitt

Andrea Hernandez Mendez

Steve Lowenberg

Madelyn Tritsch

Randy Wheeler

Jo Lair

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: July 4, 2023

Updated: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 4, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 4, 2023

Updated: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: July 3, 2023

Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 3, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 3, 2023

Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 2, 2023

Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: July 2, 2023

Updated: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 2, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: July 1, 2023

Updated: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 1, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 30, 2023

Updated: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
June 30, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 1, 2023

Updated: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 30, 2023

Updated: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.