Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 5, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Kelly Kaden
Alex Akers
Gary Treach
Melissa Epperson
Emmitt Welsh
Lauren Hettinger
Jennie Lucas
Julie Simpson
Christina Wilson
Delores Foster
Fritzi Wood
Janice Bryant
Eric Dewitt
Andrea Hernandez Mendez
Steve Lowenberg
Madelyn Tritsch
Randy Wheeler
Jo Lair
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.