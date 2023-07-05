Cooler and Drier Weather End of the Work Week

By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A cold front will sweep through the Tri-States late this evening and will usher in calmer weather to round-out the work week. On Thursday, high pressure moves in from the northwest as clouds decrease throughout the day. This allows for not only lower humidity, but also cooler conditions.

Dew points decrease through the end of the work week.
In fact, temperatures will fall about 5-8 degrees below average across the region on Thursday, which this time of year means highs near 80. Comfortable weather continues into Thursday night with mostly clear skies. With few clouds to trap heat near the surface, temperatures will be able to drop to near, and for some, below 60 degrees late Thursday night. Overnight temperatures this low are not common in July, as daily low temperatures are normally in the mid-to-upper 60s this time of year. Our next chance of rain comes late Friday and into Saturday, but temperatures still hover slightly below normal. Scattered thunderstorms are likely through the first-half of the weekend, but dew points will not increase to uncomfortable levels, which will not make temperatures unbearable.

Dew points stay generally low through the weekend.
