Derecho cleanup instead of barbeques this Independence Day

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - Independence Day is usually for barbeques and parades, but when the 4th of July falls on the Tuesday that happens to be less than a week after a derecho, for some, it’s all festivities aside.

Since Thursday, more than 100 youth volunteers from the San Antonio Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have teamed up in Nauvoo, Illinois, to tackle the damage left from the storm that produced wind gusts of more than 100 mph.

One of the coordinators, Miles Gardner, said they were in town at Camp Nauvoo at the time of the storms.

”Keokuk has as many trees down, or possibly even more, because of the size of Keokuk than they do in Nauvoo,” Gardner said. “It impacts the city of Nauvoo a little more because Nauvoo doesn’t have as large a structure to be able to haul away the debris and the sort of thing.”

Nauvoo was one of many communities that took a direct hit from the storm.

Driving into town, you’ll find several houses that are destroyed or sustained significant damage.

Across the Mississippi, Lee County, Iowa, is facing the same challenges.

Farmer, Raymond Dresser, described the storm as a freight train rolling through. When it was over, he walked outside to find significant damage to his farm.

“We’ve lost five barns, and they’re insured. Don’t get me wrong, but we’re looking at $200,000 or $300,000 easy, unfortunately,” Dresser said.

Along with farming around 1,000 acres of land, Dresser and his family are also dairy farmers. He’s thankful the derecho didn’t claim any of his roughly 140 head of cattle. The family operates three different farm locations within a few miles of each other.

“It wouldn’t be bad if we hadn’t lost so many barns but when we lose so many you don’t have any place to store stuff right now, our feed is what we need stored,” Dresser said.

One of Dresser’s silo’s sustained roughly $70,000 worth of damage. Until Monday, he was without power. He said it’ll take the rest of the summer to get things back to normal.

Just south of Dresser’s farm, Keokuk is on the road to recovery.

Mayor Kathie Mahoney said it, too, will take several months to cleanup.

“I would say in the last 20 years this has been the hardest that we’ve been hit,” Mahoney said.

Despite a rough few days, Keokuk is still putting on their regularly scheduled Independence Day celebration in Rand Park. Live music and food vendors begin the evening followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

She said to park on the outskirts of the park as the entrances are closed due to tree debris.

Gardner said those 120 volunteers will make their way to Lee County this weekend, pending there’s no inclement weather.

RELATED

‘It was a life saver’: Storm spree causes damage, but brings much needed rain for farmers

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.