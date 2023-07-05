Grocery stores busy with holiday and storm recovery

QUINCY (WGEM) - Whether it was the balloons, the food, or the shoppers Hy-Vee on Broadway was all decked out in red, white, and blue on Tuesday.

Shopper Logan Klauser wore his American flag themed overalls with pride while shopping around for ribs.

“I’m hanging out with friends and family,” Klauser said. “Playing some corn hole, beating everybody at that, because you know I’m the master!”

Jasmine Cobb and her little brother Jax were shopping for 4th of July Rice Crispie Treats.

“We love to bake together,” Cobb said. “It’s something fun for us and then we’re planning to watch some fireworks tonight. Our mom is at work so we wanted to make something so she feels festive.”

Manager Jayme Michel said the store was busy all week with those Independence Day shoppers and those who lost power in their homes from Thursday’s storm and had to restock their fridge.

“Monday was crazy busy,” Michel said. “Traditionally, people are getting ready for BBQs and the grilling and gathering with friends and family.”

Michel said deli trays, fried chicken, and gourmet burgers have been their biggest sellers this 4th of July.

“And short-cut veggies and fruit,” Michel said. “You know anything a customer can open up and save time is really what’s popular this year.”

4th of July grocery store hours:

Hy-Vee open until 10 p.m.

Save-A-Lot open until 9 p.m.

County Market open until 11 p.m.

