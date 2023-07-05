Iowa man wins Fourth of July Key Lime Pie Eating Championship in Florida Keys

New York had its hot dog eating contest to celebrate Independence Day
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Joshua Mogle, right, of Altoona, Iowa,...
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Joshua Mogle, right, of Altoona, Iowa, raises the winner's belt after devouring a 9-inch Key lime pie at the World Famous Key Lime Pie Eating Championship Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Key West, Fla. Mogle, a 38-year-old tire manufacturing manager, consumed the Florida Keys' signature dessert in three minutes and 35 seconds, the fastest time of 25 contestants. The gooey competition whose entrants are forbidden to use their hands, has become a subtropical alternative to New York City's hot dog eating contest. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — New York had its hot dog eating contest to celebrate Independence Day. But the Florida Keys had a sweeter alternative on Tuesday.

The Key Lime Pie Eating Championship in Key West, where Key lime pie originated, was won by Joshua Mogle, a 38-year-old Altoona, Iowa, tire manufacturing manager.

Mogle plunged face-first into a 9-inch pie smothered with whipped cream during the challenge, whose rules forbid contestants to use their hands.

The gooey competition has become a subtropical substitute to Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.

Mogle consumed the confection in three minutes and 35 seconds, besting 24 rivals in the culmination of Key West's five-day Key Lime Festival.

“Eat… eat… eat… always have pie in my mouth,” said Mogle, when asked about the strategy he employed.

Experts believe Key lime pie was developed in the late 1800s in Key West. Its primary ingredients are condensed milk, egg yolks and the juice of tiny yellow Key limes, typically with a graham cracker crust and whipped cream or meringue topping.

In 2006, the tart, creamy dessert was designated Florida’s official pie by the state legislature.

The competition took place less than 24 hours after a Key lime pie measuring 13.14 feet (4 meters) in diameter, to be submitted for certification as the world’s largest, was created for the Florida Keys’ bicentennial celebration.

July 3 marked the 200th anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature’s establishment of Monroe County, containing the entire Keys island chain.

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, contestants in the World Famous Key...
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, contestants in the World Famous Key Lime Pie Eating Championship devour their pies Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Key West, Fla. The gooey competition, whose entrants are forbidden to use their hands, has become a subtropical alternative to Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in New York City. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)(AP)
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Joshua Mogle, left, of Altoona, Iowa,...
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Joshua Mogle, left, of Altoona, Iowa, raises his hands to signify that he has finished devouring a 9-inch Key lime pie at the World Famous Key Lime Pie Eating Championship Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Key West, Fla. Mogle, a 38-year-old tire manufacturing manager, consumed the Florida Keys' signature dessert in three minutes and 35 seconds, the fastest time of 25 contestants. The gooey competition, whose entrants are forbidden to use their hands, has become a subtropical alternative to New York City's hot dog eating contest. (Carol Tedesco/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)(AP)
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Joshua Mogle, right, of Altoona, Iowa,...
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Joshua Mogle, right, of Altoona, Iowa, buries his face in a Key lime pie as he eats his way to victory at the World Famous Key Lime Pie Eating Championship Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Key West, Fla. Mogle, a 38-year-old tire manufacturing manager, devoured the Florida Keys' signature dessert in three minutes and 35 seconds, the fastest time of 25 contestants. The gooey competition, whose entrants are forbidden to use their hands, has become a subtropical alternative to New York City's hot dog eating contest. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)(AP)

Most Read

A Van-Far ambulance was involved in a deadly crash near New London, Missouri
Ambulance involved in deadly crash near New London, Missouri
4th of July fireworks schedule 2023
The store’s owner, Frank Winking, said he’s been able to overcome common small businesses woes...
Winking’s celebrates 75 years of business
There was a heated debate tonight at the Quincy City Council meeting on Monday, and it ended...
Quincy City Council sees much discussion surrounding police health insurance
New Tom and Becky
Hannibal announces new Tom and Becky

Latest News

A death penalty case will continue against a Missouri man who is citing new DNA evidence in his...
Missouri governor allows death penalty case to continue against man who cites DNA in innocence claim
Money to pay the fees typically comes from the state’s Legal Expense Fund, which is financed by...
Missouri locals sidestep pro-gun lawmakers to put limits on firearms
The Missouri attorney general’s office has been ordered to pay $242,000 in legal fees for...
Missouri ordered to pay $242K for open records law violations while Josh Hawley was attorney general
United States' Jesus Ferreira (9) is congratulated by teammate Alejandro Zendejas (17) after...
Ferreira’s hat trick leads US over St Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup