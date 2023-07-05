LaGrange, Missouri, residents celebrate Independence Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - As you celebrate this 4th of July holiday, the city of LaGrange, Missouri, is doing the same and more.

Officials said the city’s annual parade is the biggest event in Lewis County every year.

For a city with a population of about 800, seeing around 3,000 people gather for one event is a pretty big deal.

Residents said the fact that city officials take time to honor those who fight for the freedom we celebrate today is a big reason they keep coming back.

But, they also said they just can’t get enough of feeling part of a community on holidays like today.

Longtime resident Ed Heller moved to LaGrange in the 1970s, when he was offered a soil conservation job.

Nearly five decades ago, he and his wife came from Nebraska to what would be their forever home in Lewis County.

“I was just a punk kid out of college, you know, and I was pretty anxious to have a paycheck,” Corbin said.

Heller said he’s been attending the city’s Fourth of July parade for about three decades.

He and his wife enjoyed the parade every year together before she died.

Now, Heller is somewhat famous in the county for being the parade’s emcee every year.

A title, he said, he feels honored to take on every year.

“My job is going to be to interview each of the entries in the parade, stop them as they come by it’ll be maybe 15 or 20 a lot of local people in it,” Heller said.

Some local people in the parade include the city’s mayor, Robert “Bob” Corbin and local veterans he’s honoring this 4th of July.

“If it wasn’t for our veterans, we would not have an Independence Day,” Corbin said.

As a Vietnam War veteran himself, Corbin said, it’s only right to show appreciation to those who fight for our freedom in the annual parade.

“I put a lot of pride into recognizing our veterans and putting them in the parade and then I always have some up on stage that I give them a little trophy it’s just one of those things, we wouldn’t have a 4th of July if it wasn’t for our veterans,” Corbin said.

Corbin said a veteran from each branch of the military was honored at the end of the parade.

Ten veterans were honored with a trophy and thanked for their service when the parade concluded.

Mayor Corbin said the city itself doesn’t profit off of the parade since there’s no charge to enter.

He said local businesses, like Casey’s and Dollar General, always see a boost in sales when the city’s 4th of July parade happens.

