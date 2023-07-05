Man wins almost $400,000 in lottery a day after getting engaged

A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.(Iowa Lottery)
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A man in Iowa won nearly $400,000 one day after getting engaged.

Nick Miller popped the question to his girlfriend on June 22. The next day, he bought a lottery ticket in an InstaPlay game at a Casey’s in Cascade.

Miller said the money will go a long way for a house and a wedding.

This is one of three big lottery prizes won in Iowa in two days last month.

The other winning tickets were bought in Davenport and in Ottumwa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4th of July fireworks schedule 2023
The family identified the 5-year-old as Robert Lawrence III, better known as RJ. He had just...
5-year-old killed after tree falls on house during storm: ‘I just saw his legs go limp’
One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
The store’s owner, Frank Winking, said he’s been able to overcome common small businesses woes...
Winking’s celebrates 75 years of business
The city's mayor is reporting no injuries at this time.
‘We’ve never seen anything like this’: La Harpe derecho clean up goes into third day

Latest News

Derecho has big effect on Tri-state farms
120 volunteers have worked since Thursday afternoon in Nauvoo, and they'll soon make their way...
Derecho cleanup instead of barbeques this Independence Day
Grocery stores busy on the holidays.
Grocery stores busy with holiday and storm recovery
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
World swelters to unofficial hottest day on record
FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York,...
‘Smallville’ actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case tied to cult-like group