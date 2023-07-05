Microscopic look at Adams County Courthouse mold illness

QUINCY (WGEM) - A special Adams County Board meeting is planned Wednesday night after national experts deemed the courthouse unsafe during a virtual town hall last week.

It’s all because of high mold counts during a recent inspection last April.

Chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS) is the illness at the center of this inspection.

Some people also have referred to it as “sick building syndrome.”

The illness is caused by mold exposure in buildings.

CIRS can lead to dozens of symptoms in the human body including death.

“It’s a very debilitating condition, and it really has severe consequences on people’s lives,” Safestart Environmental attorney Mark Roth said during a virtual Town Hall meeting on June 28.

Some of the world’s top experts in Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome or CIRS attended last week’s virtual Town Hall meeting surrounding the Adams County Courthouse. They’ve become experts in biotoxins and their effects on the human body, going beyond traditional science and medicine.

“This is a real illness,” Dr. Scott McMahon said. “The problem is that many physicians are not aware of this.”

“Most people don’t realize it, but there’s a real distinction between traditional and inflammatory investigations and health effects,” Safestart Environmental Larry Schwartz said.

Dr. McMahan advised courthouse employees to pay attention to multi-system illnesses that manifest beyond respiratory issues.

“If it’s affecting multiple different areas of your body--fatigue and headaches and stomach issues and eye issues and other issues,” Dr. McMahan said. “If you’re having all sorts of problems, it could be a number of different diseases, or it could all be the one Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome.”

Mental health symptoms such as depression, anxiety, brain fog and suicidal tendencies also can result from CIRS.

There are 70 out of the more than 100 employees who work in the courthouse have reported a variety of different symptoms from working in the building.

Wednesday night’s special county board meeting is at 7 p.m. in the county board room.

