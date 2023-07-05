Police believe Quincy homicide suspect has fled Quincy

Victor A. Weems, III
Victor A. Weems, III(Quincy Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department sent out a release Wednesday morning with an update on the homicide investigation that took place on May 24 on the block of 1100 Jefferson Street.

According to Chief Adam Yates, 19-year-old Victor A. Weems III is still on the run. But QPD has reason to believe Weems has fled Quincy and QPD has begun to work with the United States Marshals Service to locate Weems and bring him back to Adams County.

At 10:15 p.m. on May 24, QPD responded to the scene of 47-year-old Dana A. Lawton. Lawton was taken to Blessing Hospital and was later airlifted to St. Johns Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. She died a couple of days later at the hospital.

On May 30, the charges were upgraded to first-degree murder with a bond set at $5,000,000.

According to Yates, Lawton was not the intended victim and was sitting on her front porch at the time of the gunfire. An arrest warrant for Weems was issued on May 25 for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Yates warns that Weems should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement, the United States Marshals Services, Crimestoppers or the Quincy Police Department.

