Schuyler county wraps up final day of fair with a demolition derby

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Schuyler County Fair came to an end Tuesday with a demolition derby.

A big crowd gathered to watch drivers compete.

Organizers said the turnout has been great despite the weather.

Fair board president Joe Redshaw said the new promoter for the derby did a great job getting drivers from all over.

“We’ve got a real good crowd. We are at 51 cars, I last heard, which is a lot. I think last year maybe in the 30s,” Redshaw said, “So, we got a new promoter that’s doing it and we’ve heard some good things about them, I think it’s going to be a really good show.”

The winners in each division were awarded a cash prize.

