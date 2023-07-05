Schuyler county wraps up final day of fair with a demolition derby
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The Schuyler County Fair came to an end Tuesday with a demolition derby.
A big crowd gathered to watch drivers compete.
Organizers said the turnout has been great despite the weather.
Fair board president Joe Redshaw said the new promoter for the derby did a great job getting drivers from all over.
“We’ve got a real good crowd. We are at 51 cars, I last heard, which is a lot. I think last year maybe in the 30s,” Redshaw said, “So, we got a new promoter that’s doing it and we’ve heard some good things about them, I think it’s going to be a really good show.”
The winners in each division were awarded a cash prize.
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.