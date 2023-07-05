Schuyler county wraps up final day of fair with a demolition derby

A large amount of local communities around the county gathered to watch drivers compete.
By Josef Lawler
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Schuyler County Fair came to an end Tuesday with a demolition derby.

A big crowd gathered to watch drivers compete.

Organizers said the turnout has been great despite the weather.

Fair board president Joe Redshaw said the new promoter for the derby did a great job getting drivers from all over.

“We’ve got a real good crowd. We are at 51 cars, I last heard, which is a lot. I think last year maybe in the 30s,” Redshaw said, “So, we got a new promoter that’s doing it and we’ve heard some good things about them, I think it’s going to be a really good show.”

The winners in each division were awarded a cash prize.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4th of July fireworks schedule 2023
The family identified the 5-year-old as Robert Lawrence III, better known as RJ. He had just...
5-year-old killed after tree falls on house during storm: ‘I just saw his legs go limp’
The store’s owner, Frank Winking, said he’s been able to overcome common small businesses woes...
Winking’s celebrates 75 years of business
One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
One dead after tree falls on camper in Hannibal
The city's mayor is reporting no injuries at this time.
‘We’ve never seen anything like this’: La Harpe derecho clean up goes into third day

Latest News

Safestart Environmental provided several photos of water damage throughout Adams County...
Microscopic look at Adams County Courthouse mold illness
Schuyler county wraps up final day of fair with a demolition derby
LaGrange, Missouri, residents celebrate Independence Day
Microscopic look at Adams County Courthouse mold illness