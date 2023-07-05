Some scattered thunderstorms today as a cold front arrives

QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning temperatures for much of the Tri-States are warm in the 70s. Dew points are in the 60s and 70s so it feels a little muggy too. Clouds are spilling in from the west as a cold front approaches the area. This front has currently stalled near Kansas City, Missouri, to Kirksville, Missouri, and Ottumwa, Iowa. This front will move through here though this afternoon and evening. As it moves through it will spark off some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Latest models show these storms kicking up right over the Tri-States and then intensifying as they move eastward. However, not everyone will get rain today. Those in Missouri may get a few hit or miss showers right as they are developing, but it looks like those in Iowa and Illinois have the better chance to see rain. Still, the storms will be scattered enough that not everyone in Iowa and Illinois will see rain.

Update on Severe Potential : The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Tri-Stats under a threat level 2 (yellow) out of 5 for the chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. While we need to stay weather alert today, we will not have a big severe weather day. The threat of strong/severe storms actually continues to favor those just to our east . Our environment looks to be supportive of only a few strong to severe storms. If a few storms can turn strong/severe before they clear us, the main threats would be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

As for temperatures today, highs will greatly depend on the timing of the front and where you live. We are looking for low to mid 80s for the far western tier, mid 80s for the central portion, and mid to upper 80s for the eastern tier.

Portions of the Tri-States are under a threat level 2 (yellow) out of 5 for the chance for just a few strong to severe thunderstorms. (maxuser | WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.