12 Dot Food employees honored with a quilt for their military service

MT. STERLING, IL (WGEM) - The Quilts of Valor Foundation presented 12 Dot Foods veteran employees with Quilts of Valor at a special ceremony in Mt. Sterling this afternoon.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national group that creates comforting quilts for service members or veterans who have been touched by war.

Recipients are nominated based on their selfless service and sacrifice in defense of our nation.

The women who hand make the quilts said this is their way to thank those who have sacrificed much for our country.

“During the time that I’m quilting for whoever is going to be the recipient of it. It gives me time to reflect on them,” said Tammie Pate. “What they’ve done in their service and then also to pray for them and pray that the quilt does bring some comfort to them.”

Gaylon Ryan, a US Army veteran received a quilt today.

He believes every veteran deserves recognition for their service.

“One thing that we learned through the Vietnam era is that veterans did not get the recognition, the support that they deserved. So, I think that it’s really important that we keep recognizing our veterans, honoring our veterans,” Ryan said. “Veterans don’t make policy, veterans just carry out the policy. So, I think it’s important that we distinguish them and make that differentiation.”

Veterans that were recognized and given a quilt were:

Fred Bessell of Camp Point, IL

Jacob Bottorff of Quincy, IL

John Deckard of Macomb, IL

Carroll Harms of Mendon, IL

Kevin Mast of Quincy, IL

Gaylon Ryan of Quincy, IL

Joe Simpson of Mt. Sterling, IL

Wayne Thomas of Rushville, IL

Clark Walton of Carthage, IL

Curtis Whitehurst of Petersburg, IL

Bob Williams of Carthage, IL

Nicholas Williams of Quincy, IL

