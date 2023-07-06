Active Weather Pattern

QUINCY (WGEM) - Beneficial rain is forecast to move through the Tri-States heading into this weekend. On Thursday morning, the drought monitor was updated and depicts slow drought improvement across the region. With that said, much of the western-half of the Tri-States is still in extreme drought, while areas east of the Mississippi River are in moderate and severe drought. Our next chance of rain comes Friday night and through Saturday in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some computer models take most of the rain south of us, while others bring a soaking rain to the Tri-States. As rain moves into the region, some storms may become strong to severe. In fact, the southern-half of the Tri-States is under a level 1 of 5 threat to see severe weather.

There is a level 1 of 5 severe weather threat for part of the Tri-States on Friday. (Gray Stations With Max)

