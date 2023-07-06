Adams County Board asks for patience as it addresses courthouse mold

QUINCY (WGEM) -Adams County Board members say they’re doing what they can, and as quickly as possible, to address mold inside the courthouse.

That was the main message of Wednesday night’s special meeting called after national experts deemed the building unsafe.

“We want to get this resolved as soon as possible,” Adams County Transportation, Building and Technology committee chair Dave Bellis told the board Wednesday night.

He said he’s spent the past week connecting with contacts and gathering information to address harmful biotoxins recently found in the courthouse.

“We’ve found an industrial hygienist that is possibly going to work with us,” Bellis said. “We toured the building with a local contractor who’s a mold remediator.”

The committee also ordered HEPA filters to help make the courthouse’s indoor air quality safer.

County board chair Kent Snider asked for everyone’s patience to allow board members to do their jobs.

“I just want to tell the employees and the public – we take this very serious,” Snider said. “With the restrictions we have in government, we have to take bids, run the bids through the committee. I know it seems like it’s taking forever, but we kinda got caught with our pants down. Trust me - we took care of you during COVID, and we’re going to take care of you again. We’re not going to drop the ball. We do take it seriously, and we are going to do something about it.”

The Adams County Board is scheduled to meet again next week.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.