Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 6, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Bobby Ash

Jim Coniglio

Kolton Grawe

Bubba Boatner

Jeremy Kelley

Howard Daniels

Emilee Pryor

Davee Grace Smith

Newt Hesse

Liz Purtle

Teresa Manker

Patricia Sidwell

Addie Rhodes

Roseanne Gosnell

Toby Robinson

Dana Smith

Jackie Foxall

Rich Dieterle

ANNIVERSARIES

John & Karla Bradshaw

Guy & Bev Barrows

Dean & Sue Woodruff

Dewey & Mary Ann Dyer

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.