Details on how to replace storm damaged trees in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - As officials continue storm damage clean-up in Adams county, they want you to know you can help replace downed trees from the recent storms.

Quincy has been considered a “Tree City USA“ community for more than 30 years.

The nationwide program promotes healthy tree growth on public land in cities.

Quincy’s Director of Planning and Development, Chuck Bevelheimer said, because of the city’s “Tree City USA” status, there’s a program in place that allows residents to replace downed trees.

“So it’s on the public way between the curb and the sidewalk, the median some folks like to call it. And we have a variety of trees, we also support ‘Right Tree, Right Place”, “Bevelheimer said. “We don’t want to plant canopy trees under power lines so we make sure those are all ornamental, smaller trees, don’t cause harm to the power lines and then if you’re on a location like over here where there’s no power lines then we can go with a larger canopy so we offer both varieties.”

If you purchase a tree, city officials will plant it for you.

Trees will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Bevelheimer said, this is a city-street program, and it is not for private properties.

Cost to purchase is $50 per tree.

The program won’t be advertised until late October or November, but you can contact the planning department to get your name put on a wait-list now.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.