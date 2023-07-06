Details on how to replace storm damaged trees in Quincy

Quincy’s Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer said because of they city’s “Tree City USA” status.
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - As officials continue storm damage clean-up in Adams county, they want you to know you can help replace downed trees from the recent storms.

Quincy has been considered a “Tree City USA“ community for more than 30 years.

The nationwide program promotes healthy tree growth on public land in cities.

Quincy’s Director of Planning and Development, Chuck Bevelheimer said, because of the city’s “Tree City USA” status, there’s a program in place that allows residents to replace downed trees.

“So it’s on the public way between the curb and the sidewalk, the median some folks like to call it. And we have a variety of trees, we also support ‘Right Tree, Right Place”, “Bevelheimer said. “We don’t want to plant canopy trees under power lines so we make sure those are all ornamental, smaller trees, don’t cause harm to the power lines and then if you’re on a location like over here where there’s no power lines then we can go with a larger canopy so we offer both varieties.”

If you purchase a tree, city officials will plant it for you.

Trees will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Bevelheimer said, this is a city-street program, and it is not for private properties.

Cost to purchase is $50 per tree.

The program won’t be advertised until late October or November, but you can contact the planning department to get your name put on a wait-list now.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Van-Far ambulance was involved in a deadly crash near New London, Missouri
Ambulance involved in deadly crash near New London, Mo.
4th of July fireworks schedule 2023
Victor A. Weems, III
Police believe Quincy homicide suspect has fled Quincy
The store’s owner, Frank Winking, said he’s been able to overcome common small businesses woes...
Winking’s celebrates 75 years of business
New Tom and Becky
Hannibal announces new Tom and Becky

Latest News

Pike County Pig Days
Pike County Pig Days 2023 kicks off on Friday
Pike County Pig Days 2023 kicks off on Friday
Abundant sunshine can combine with hot weather to lead to sunburn issues along with heat...
Missouri state officials urge caution in summertime heat
Missouri state officials urge caution in summertime heat