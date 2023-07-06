Free Young Eagle flights

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - If your kid is interested in aviation there’s an opportunity for them this weekend in the Tri-States.

On Saturday, members from the Jacksonville EAA Chapter 137 will host Young Eagle airplane rides for free at the Pittsfield Penstone Airport. Kids ages 8-17 can come for a 15-20 minute introductory flight with a pilot donating their time and fuel.

“If you’re going to come out you do have to have a parent sign your permission slip,” said member Kim Curry. “Your waiver so we hope to attract interest in aviation through doing this for the youth. The pilots are qualified pilots flying certified airplanes.”

The flights start jetting off at 9 a.m. on July 8. Curry said the event will roughly take place for three hours.

Space is limited and is on a first-come first-serve basis.

