Hannibal City Council discusses re-opening impeachment and swears in new City Clerk

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal City Council met Wednesday night and announced a date for which residents will be able to vote for a new mayor.

The former Mayor of Hannibal, James Hark stepped down just last month, with Mike Dobbs filling the position as mayor pro tem.

On Wednesday night, it was decided the special election to choose a new mayor will be held on November 7th.

Meeting attendees got an answer as to when they can elect a new mayor, but heard little answers to the question posed by April Azotea, asking why public tax dollars are being used re-open and look at the impeachment of Stephan Franke again.

“There was a lot of back and forth to get the police department and fire department raises and you had to figure out how to work it in the budget, yet we had no problem wasting, if I again had to take a wild guess, $70,000 based on hearsay,” Azotea said. “And I recently found out that Dobson you have filed for these impeachment allegations that have been dropped to be amended and reheard which would mean there would be another 70 of our tax dollars wasted on something that has already been proven and dropped,” Azotea said.

Mayor pro tem Mike Dobbs said, he filed to have the case reheard because “It hasn’t been heard before the council”.

Dobbs did not comment further after that.

Also at the council tonight, Melissa Cogdal was sworn in as Hannibal’s new City Clerk.

This comes after the council unanimously voted to not retain the former City Clerk last month.

