Hannibal City Council discusses re-opening impeachment and swears in new City Clerk

On Wednesday night, it was decided the special election to choose a new mayor will be held on...
On Wednesday night, it was decided the special election to choose a new mayor will be held on Nov. 7.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal City Council met Wednesday night and announced a date for which residents will be able to vote for a new mayor.

The former Mayor of Hannibal, James Hark stepped down just last month, with Mike Dobbs filling the position as mayor pro tem.

On Wednesday night, it was decided the special election to choose a new mayor will be held on November 7th.

Meeting attendees got an answer as to when they can elect a new mayor, but heard little answers to the question posed by April Azotea, asking why public tax dollars are being used re-open and look at the impeachment of Stephan Franke again.

“There was a lot of back and forth to get the police department and fire department raises and you had to figure out how to work it in the budget, yet we had no problem wasting, if I again had to take a wild guess, $70,000 based on hearsay,” Azotea said. “And I recently found out that Dobson you have filed for these impeachment allegations that have been dropped to be amended and reheard which would mean there would be another 70 of our tax dollars wasted on something that has already been proven and dropped,” Azotea said.

Mayor pro tem Mike Dobbs said, he filed to have the case reheard because “It hasn’t been heard before the council”.

Dobbs did not comment further after that.

Also at the council tonight, Melissa Cogdal was sworn in as Hannibal’s new City Clerk.

This comes after the council unanimously voted to not retain the former City Clerk last month.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Van-Far ambulance was involved in a deadly crash near New London, Missouri
Ambulance involved in deadly crash near New London, Mo.
4th of July fireworks schedule 2023
Victor A. Weems, III
Police believe Quincy homicide suspect has fled Quincy
The store’s owner, Frank Winking, said he’s been able to overcome common small businesses woes...
Winking’s celebrates 75 years of business
New Tom and Becky
Hannibal announces new Tom and Becky

Latest News

Pike County Pig Days
Pike County Pig Days 2023 kicks off on Friday
Pike County Pig Days 2023 kicks off on Friday
Abundant sunshine can combine with hot weather to lead to sunburn issues along with heat...
Missouri state officials urge caution in summertime heat
Missouri state officials urge caution in summertime heat
Quincy’s Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer said because of they city’s...
Details on how to replace storm damaged trees in Quincy