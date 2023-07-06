Hospital Reports: July 6, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023
Deaths:

David Lee Daniels Jr., age 49, of Hannibal, died on July 1 in his home.

Michelle “Shelly” Annette Higgins, age 55, of Quincy, died on July 4 in Blessing Hospital.

Stephen Southward, age 69, of Quincy, died on July 4, in his home.

Rodney L. Webster, age 67, of Lewistown, Missouri, died on July 4 at Blessing Hospital.

Betty Jo Lloyd, age 89, died on July 4, in Blessing Hospital.

Births:

No births to report today.

