Missouri state officials urge caution in summertime heat

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Despite the cool-down coming Thursday through Saturday, there is plenty of hot and humid weather ahead for the Tri-States this summer.

Missouri state officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri State Parks are urging visitors to stay safe.

According to the National Weather Service, on average extreme heat kills more people every year than tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes and flooding combined.

Whether out on the water, or walking on trails, heat illnesses can quickly sneak up when enjoying the outdoors.

That’s why MDC media specialist, Maddie Est said it’s important to stay prepared ahead of any trip outside.

“We always want people to be safe on our properties even if they’re just hiking or fishing... you’d be surprised how quickly you can have an accident; and so when we can avoid accidents and when we can have people be prepared before they come on our properties, that’s always preferred,” said Est.

Important preparation measures during the summer include packing plenty of water, wearing light colored and loose fit clothing, and always checking the forecast.

Est said, keeping everyone safe is a team effort.

“If they see someone on a trail that might not be okay or might be having an issue... we ask that they just kind of keep an eye out, and if help is needed, make sure that you call and get everybody home safely at the end of the day,” said Est.

Signs of heat exhaustion include excessive sweating, clammy skin, dizziness and a weak pulse. If you experience any of these symptoms, you should get into air conditioning and drink water as soon as possible.

Symptoms of heat stroke include red hot dry skin, no sweating, a throbbing headache and a rapid pulse. If you experience of these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

Other ways to stay safe at state parks and conservation areas include using sunscreen, tick repellent, and keeping an eye out for wildlife such as snakes.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are serious conditions that can result from overheating. (WGEM)

