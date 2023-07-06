Noticably cooler and less humid

QUINCY (WGEM) - Due to the cold front that came through yesterday, our winds are coming in from the north. Those northerly winds are bringing in cooler temperatures this morning. Temperatures yesterday morning were in the 70s, this morning we are in the 60s. Dew points are still in the 60s, so it still feels a little muggy. We are starting off the day with clear skies as high pressure builds into the region. However, through the morning some thin upper-level clouds will start to move into the Tri-States from the west/southwest. They will thicken up just a little as we head then through the rest of the day. The light northerly winds and increasing clouds will keep our daytime highs cooler, in the low 80s. Dew points will drop into the 50s and that means a noticeable drop in humidity. Later this evening and tonight, the clouds will start to clear out of the area. So for tonight, we are looking for mostly clear skies with cooler lows in the 50s to 60s.

The high pressure system mentioned above will weaken and shift to our east tomorrow. This will switch our winds around from the northeast to the southeast. Those southeast winds will gradually bring our dew points back up into the 60s by later in the evening. Clouds will be on the increase again tomorrow. A thunderstorm complex will develop to our northwest early tomorrow morning. This complex will move southeastwards towards the Tri-States. As it does, it will be gradually weakening. Despite that, some scattered to numerous showers are expected here by the afternoon hours. Models show most of that rain ending by the dinnertime hours. However, the chance for a few stray showers will continue into tomorrow night. Those stray showers could linger into early Saturday morning, before they come to an end. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s again.

Looking nationally, we can see the cold front to our south and the incoming high pressure system to our northwest. (maxuser | WGEM)

