Park district kickstarts personalized brick fundraiser for splash pad

Efforts are underway to bring a splash pad to the Joel Oliver Memorial Pool.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Over the course of the year, officials at the Mt. Sterling Park District have hosted Comedy Night, an online auction, and mailed letters to residents to fundraise. Their latest idea is to sell personalized bricks.

Anyone can buy a tile and personalize it with their family name, in memory of a loved one, their business or organization.

The tiles will go on the wall beside the pool. The park district’s president Chris Kassing said there are 500 spaces available. If all are filled the district will have just enough money to break ground.

“People 30 years ago needed money to build the pool so they bought blocks back then,” Kassing said. “Those names will remain on the pool wall and engrave those names on the tile. Then, new names will be added to the wall also.”

Kassing said they have until July 15 to reach their $400,000 goal.

