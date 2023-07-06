Pike County Pig Days 2023 kicks off on Friday

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s an event celebrating family fun and community support this weekend.

Pike County Pig Days kicks off on Friday at noon. This year’s lineup features all new rides, live performances, and a pet parade.

Each year, the event is organized by the Pittsfield Lions Club where all proceeds go back to local food pantries, libraries, and even help supply eyeglasses and hearing aids for residents who can’t afford them.

“We have a new big slide to replace the older slide and a small slide,” said Treasurer Matt Sealock. “And we have a new band this year on Saturday. It’s called Whisky Revolution. So we’ll probably try out something new.”

Pig Days kicks off on Friday at noon at the courthouse lawn.

Here’s the full schedule.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.