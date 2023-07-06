Tri-Township, Quincy fire departments respond to ADM equipment fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - At approximately 2:34 p.m. Wednesday, employees from ADM’s Soybean Complex in Quincy detected a fire that occurred at an isolated location where equipment was being moved.

Tri-Township and Quincy fire departments were contacted for on-site assistance.

The fire was quickly contained, and no one was injured and no damage to the soybean complex was reported.

According to spokesman Austin Ramsey, ADM officials are investigating the cause of the incident.

