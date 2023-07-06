Tri-Township, Quincy fire departments respond to ADM equipment fire

The fire was quickly contained, and no one was injured and no damage to the soybean complex was...
The fire was quickly contained, and no one was injured and no damage to the soybean complex was reported.(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - At approximately 2:34 p.m. Wednesday, employees from ADM’s Soybean Complex in Quincy detected a fire that occurred at an isolated location where equipment was being moved.

Tri-Township and Quincy fire departments were contacted for on-site assistance.

The fire was quickly contained, and no one was injured and no damage to the soybean complex was reported.

According to spokesman Austin Ramsey, ADM officials are investigating the cause of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Van-Far ambulance was involved in a deadly crash near New London, Missouri
Ambulance involved in deadly crash near New London, Mo.
Victor A. Weems, III
Police believe Quincy homicide suspect has fled Quincy
Grocery stores busy on the holidays.
Grocery stores busy with holiday and storm recovery
New Tom and Becky
Hannibal announces new Tom and Becky
Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree

Latest News

National experts deemed the Adams County Courthouse unsafe after high levels of mold was...
Adams County Board asks for patience as it addresses courthouse mold
Update on Hannibal CID
Update on Hannibal community improvement district
Police believe Quincy homicide suspect has fled Quincy
Pike County Pig Days
Pike County Pig Days 2023 kicks off on Friday