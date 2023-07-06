Quincy Transit 1 of roughly 25 Illinois agencies to receive electric-powered buses

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is $1.7 billion worth of public transit improvements happening nationwide as part of a grant program through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

In the Tri-States, Quincy Transit Lines is set to received two electronically charged paratransit buses, which are a bit smaller then their fixed route buses.

Quincy Transit Lines is one of about 25 agencies in Illinois to receive the vehicles.

Transit Director Marty Segeman said it’s the perfect opportunity to see if electronic buses are the vehicles of the future. With no timeline on when he’ll receive the buses, he said he has concerns on how long they’ll go on a full charge.

”The last thing we want to do is have a paratransit bus running somebody across town and have to stop after they drop them off for 45 minutes to do a quick charge,” Segeman said. “During that 45 minute time frame, we’re losing X number of rides.”

Part of the grant, Stegeman said, includes the installation of charging stations for the buses. Statewide, 50 electronic buses are being dispersed.

Quincy Transit Lines current buses are diesel and gas powered. Everyday, they deploy 13 buses, five of which are gas-powered paratransit and the others for fixed routes.

Stegeman said some buses are out of their useful life.

“Is it going to be efficient for us, is it going to function the way it’s designed or hoped to function, that is all up in the air,” Stegeman added.

Illinois was awarded $24.9 million in grants from the FTA for battery powered buses. The buses are part of the FTA’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program. Stegeman described his buses as a pilot program to see if it’s something he’d like to pursue in the future.

