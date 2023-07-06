Update on Hannibal community improvement district

QUINCY (WGEM) - Efforts to attract businesses and continue to help Hannibal grow continue to happen, but a proposed Community Improvement District looks to further develop Hannibal’s prime spots for tourism and business.

Now they have an update after first launching the proposal in May.

The Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Entrepreneurship Specialist Maria Kuhns said they’ve had some public meetings with business owners and established the boundaries of where it will be, including the historic downtown area, Mark Twain Avenue, and Broadway. She said they’ve also started collecting signatures from business and property owners as well, and they currently are working on the tax statement for the CID.

“We have the first draft of the tax impact statement, but we want to double check some of the projections on the tax impact statement so we are getting some more historic data to be able to look at, historically what’s been happening with the tax revenue in that area. So we are working on that right now but as soon as we have that, we’ll have a public meeting and share all that information,” Kuhns said.

She said so far, about 20 businesses have signed their petition, they still need more for their petition for a CID district.

Local business owners do hope a CID district comes to their area.

Katy Welch, the owner of Java Jive says the discussions about a CID district in Hannibal have gone on for some time, so progress has them excited. Welch said it can help with economic growth in some of the blighted areas of the district, and she and other business owners say it could really help Broadway.

“I would like to see more restaurants develop in the area. I’d like to see the beautification efforts that we have down here on Main Street, be able to expand both up Broadway and Mark Twain Avenue so that as people are entering into the historic district we’ve got that unified look of planters and flowers and signs,” Welch said.

Welch said with all the effort put into Main street, Broadway also needs the same treatment. She says a CID district could help attract more tourists to the Hannibal area. She also says it could help grow the property tax base for the area as well.

Kuhns said when they figure out the rest of the details for the tax impact statement, they’ll have public meetings for people to learn more about it and discuss it before they take it to the city council. The timeline for when it’ll happen is unknown for now.

