Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 8, 2023

By Jessica Beaver
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Michelle Chase

Josh Huffman

Erica Burnett

Mandy Allen

John Asbury

Lance Hettinger

Paisley Smith

James Lochman

Debbie Allensworth

Betty Stuckwisch

Elle Brink

Dick Williams

Kimberly Cooley

Pam Potter

Jane Carley

Jasper Bunte

Matt Palmer

Rylee Terwelp

Mandy Allen

Theresa Bolt

Katelyn Hummel

Tammy Hogan

Chris Chipman

Alan Leffler

Kohen Grady

Roger Rossmiller

Berta Raymond

ANNIVERSARIES

Larry & Elaine Collins

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 7, 2023

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Reports: July 7, 2023

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
July 7, 2023.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Reports: July 6, 2023

Updated: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 6, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 6, 2023

Updated: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Reports: July 5, 2023

Updated: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 5, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 5, 2023

Updated: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: July 4, 2023

Updated: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 4, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 4, 2023

Updated: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: July 3, 2023

Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 3, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 3, 2023

Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.