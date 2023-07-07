City leaders hopeful boost in business, tourism, events could lead to economic recovery

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s peak time for tourism, outdoor events, and business in the Tri-States. City officials said with summer activities such as Freedom Fest and Blues in the District back in full swing, things seem back to normal for the first time in years.

Economic leaders said the pandemic followed by supply chain issues and inflation led to a shaky economy, but with those restrictions down the local economy is making a comeback.

“We want to live in a community that has all sorts of attractions and events that people and their families can enjoy,” said Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce president Bruce Guthrie. “That helps in retention of your employees, recruitment in employees because people are looking at what they are able to do in a community.”

Guthrie said running any type of organization had been a challenge during COVID-19.

He said while it’s a slow recovery the ability to put on big events, like The Dogwood Parade, just goes to show the major strides the local economy has made since 2020.

“Our events every year get more and more people attending,” Guthrie said. “And people feeling more comfortable of course.”

Guthrie said it’s great to see those business owners who struggled back on their feet.

“Some of the things that came out of that have been some creative ways for businesses to market themselves,” Guthrie said. “They had to get aggressive and think of new avenues and that’s really helped them.”

In April, catering business Platt Daddy BBQ expanded into a brick and mortar restaurant.

“We’ve had people out the door ever since we opened,” said owner Jeremy Platt.

Platt said it’s great his business can get facetime with the public, which could have been a different story during COVID-19 restrictions.

“We started doing some stuff with See Quincy an organization in town that promotes tourism,” Platt said. “We got to do flavor tours with them last week. We got 20 people and I think the majority of them were from out of town.”

Platt said business is slammed whenever the Farmer’s Market or events like Midsummer Art’s Fair is going on.

Guthrie said getting volunteers still remains an ongoing struggle as of recent which is why many events are still on hold.

