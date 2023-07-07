Fee-waived for adoptions at the Quincy Humane Society throughout July

All throughout July, officials at the Quincy Humane Society have kickstarted Empty the Shelter.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Efforts are underway for one Tri-State non-profit to combat the overflow at animal shelters.

All throughout July, officials at the Quincy Humane Society have kickstarted Empty the Shelter.

This means they will waive adoptions fees for all the animals at the shelter.

Quincy Humane Society Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh said cat adoptions can be around $100 and dog adoptions $200.

The event is in partnership with the Bissel Pet Foundation and Shelters Across the Country.

“And really that cost of adoption fee covers spay or neuter, if they needed that,” Brumbaugh said. “Their vaccinations, their daily care, any medical needs that they may have. That’s what’s in that adoption fee.”

Brumbaugh said you will have to pay for rabies tag, city and county fees.

The shelter’s visitation hours are from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after rollover crash in Monroe County
The fire was quickly contained, and no one was injured and no damage to the soybean complex was...
Tri-Township, Quincy fire departments respond to ADM equipment fire
Quincy Police ask for community help with laundromat robbery
Quincy Police ask for community help with laundromat burglary
A Van-Far ambulance was involved in a deadly crash near New London, Missouri
Ambulance involved in deadly crash near New London, Mo.
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure

Latest News

Progress underway for Hannibal Regional Port Authority
Fee-waived for adoptions at the Quincy Humane Society throughout July
Elvaston woman, 73, killed in head-on crash in Carthage
Two infants, two adults injured in Monroe County crash
Two infants, two adults injured in Monroe County crash