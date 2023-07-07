Fee-waived for adoptions at the Quincy Humane Society throughout July

QUINCY (WGEM) - Efforts are underway for one Tri-State non-profit to combat the overflow at animal shelters.

All throughout July, officials at the Quincy Humane Society have kickstarted Empty the Shelter.

This means they will waive adoptions fees for all the animals at the shelter.

Quincy Humane Society Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh said cat adoptions can be around $100 and dog adoptions $200.

The event is in partnership with the Bissel Pet Foundation and Shelters Across the Country.

“And really that cost of adoption fee covers spay or neuter, if they needed that,” Brumbaugh said. “Their vaccinations, their daily care, any medical needs that they may have. That’s what’s in that adoption fee.”

Brumbaugh said you will have to pay for rabies tag, city and county fees.

The shelter’s visitation hours are from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

