Friday Starts Dry with Afternoon Storm Chances

By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Friday will start off on the cooler side with a few clouds and sunshine mixed. A cold front will approach the region during the evening hours, sparking the potential for scattered showers and storms. A few of those storms could be on the stronger side, with a level 1 of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms. The main threat with any storms would be small hail and gusty winds. Increasing cloud cover and afternoon storm chances will keep high temperatures in the low 80′s Friday. A few showers along with a rumble of thunder will be possible through Saturday morning. The second half of Saturday will clear out, with high temperatures struggling to hit 80 degrees.

After another cool night, Sunday will see abundant sunshine and highs closer to normal, in the low to mid 80′s. Conditions look to feel more like average July weather next week with temps rising into the upper 80′s and humidity making a comeback. The next chance of storms will be Tuesday night into Wednesday.

