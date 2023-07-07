Elvaston woman, 73, killed in head-on crash in Carthage

CARTHAGE (WGEM) - A Hamilton woman was arrested on July 6 after causing a crash while under the influence of alcohol that killed a woman in Carthage, Ill., according to officials with Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said a 2001 black Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Karinsa K. Washburn, 52, of Hamilton, crossed the center lane of Buchanan Street and struck a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Nancy J. Bently, 73, of Elvaston, Ill., head on.

The Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to the scene for extrication.

Police reported that Bently was pronounced dead at the scene.

Washburn was taken to Carthage Memorial Hospital where deputies continued their investigation.

Police said Washburn was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Washburn was treated overnight at the hospital and then transported to the Hancock County Jail. Additional charges are expected later Friday.

