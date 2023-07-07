Elvaston woman, 73, killed in head-on crash in Carthage

Karinsa K. Washburn, age 52
Karinsa K. Washburn, age 52(Hancock County Sheriff's Office)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE (WGEM) - A Hamilton woman was arrested on July 6 after causing a crash while under the influence of alcohol that killed a woman in Carthage, Ill., according to officials with Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said a 2001 black Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Karinsa K. Washburn, 52, of Hamilton, crossed the center lane of Buchanan Street and struck a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Nancy J. Bently, 73, of Elvaston, Ill., head on.

The Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to the scene for extrication.

Police reported that Bently was pronounced dead at the scene.

Washburn was taken to Carthage Memorial Hospital where deputies continued their investigation.

Police said Washburn was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Washburn was treated overnight at the hospital and then transported to the Hancock County Jail. Additional charges are expected later Friday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after rollover crash in Monroe County
The fire was quickly contained, and no one was injured and no damage to the soybean complex was...
Tri-Township, Quincy fire departments respond to ADM equipment fire
Quincy Police ask for community help with laundromat robbery
Quincy Police ask for community help with laundromat burglary
A Van-Far ambulance was involved in a deadly crash near New London, Missouri
Ambulance involved in deadly crash near New London, Mo.
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure

Latest News

Casey Claiborne
Keokuk woman arrested with 70 grams of meth in Hamilton, Ill.
Fatal Crash
One dead after rollover crash in Monroe County
Adderall Shortage Update
Local update on Adderall shortage
Quincy Police ask for community help with laundromat burglary