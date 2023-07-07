Keokuk woman arrested with 70 grams of meth in Hamilton, Ill.

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - A Keokuk woman was arrested in Hamilton, Illinois with 70.7 grams of meth in her possession, according to Hamilton Chief of Police Mike Boley.

Boley reported that Casey J. Claiborne, 40, of Keokuk, was arrested for possession of 15-100 grams of meth, which is a Class 1 Felony.

Claiborne could face anywhere between 4 to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections if convicted.

Boley said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are possible.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.