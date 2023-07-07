Lee County Fair offers livestock show opportunities for kids

Donnellson, Ia. (WGEM) - The Lee County Fair kicked off this week and visitors can expect to see with derbies, bull riding and more.

On Thursday, students had the chance to show what they’ve been learning, such as life and career skills, through organizations like 4-H and FFA.

Madison Hassman has been taking care of sheep and showing them off at the Lee County Fair for four years.

As she prepares for another year of competing, Hassman said she’s been able to learn a lot in her time working on her family’s farm and with 4-H.

“You learn a lot about animals and how to take care of that just by taming them down and it just gets you closer with the animals and makes you like them more,” Hassman said.

At just 13 years old, she’s learning how to raise her own livestock, along with an extra life lesson or two.

“And just being a 4-H-er in general like having a good attitude, if you don’t have one you’re not gonna get very far in life,” Hassman said.

Hassman is taking what she’s learned in showing off her 4-H livestock at the fair into her future.

When she’s older, she’d like to become a veterinarian.

Lee County Fair Queen Coordinator and Co-Chair of the Entertainment Pavillion, Jamie Tweedy, said the Lee County Fair is put on for students like Hassman to grow and develop their skills.”

“We do it for the kids who are out there showing, who put in the hard work all year long with their animals with their projects and we just want to give back to them, “ Tweedy said. “So this is kind of our thank you to our 4-H and our FFA members that we really appreciate the work that they’re doing in taking the time and effort and showing us the responsibility they have to their animals and to their projects.”

The fair runs through Sunday, July 9.

