Local update on Adderall shortage

QUINCY (WGEM) - Back in October of 2022 we reported pharmacies were seeing a shortage of the drug Adderall, a common drug use for those with ADHD.

Local pharmacy officials recently said the situation looks better than before.

Regional Pharmacy Operations Manager for Blessing Health System Angela Byerly said their patients have been able to get what they need. She said they consistently check with their wholesaler for availability of the drug. However, she said some versions of the drug remain difficult to obtain.

“The biggest issues are with the generics, like I said, the capsules, the extended release capsules are the hardest ones to find right now. So we’ve been working with doctors offices to potentially try to get a change in medication or see if we can use a different strength, but to make up the same strength that the patient should be getting in a different way, if possible,” Byerly said.

She said the immediate release capsules for Adderall have been much easier to obtain for their patients.

Byerly said they train to work with other pharmacies to locate what a patient needs in case they don’t have what they need.

Owner of Grand Pharmacy in Hannibal Greg Gilmore said their wholesale suppliers have been allocating most of what they need on a regular basis. He said they do have some trouble obtaining the generic due to the high demand for it. While the demand has slowed down for the summer, it could go back up in the future.

“The beginning of school is coming up. A lot of kids will take a break from medications for ADHD during the summer and so usually around the beginning of school we do have an increase in demand and so I’m hoping it would be rectified by then, but we just don’t know,” Gilmore said.

