The Luka Garza Academy enters the Tri-States

Over 80 kids had the chance to play basketball and get autographs from Garza.
Over 80 kids had the chance to play basketball and get autographs from Garza.
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - The Luka Garza Academy is an event designed to give back to the community on and off the court.

The event was held at The Lab in Keokuk, a place where kids of all ages can come and play sports.

This is the first year that Luka Garza held the event in Keokuk.

Any high school students that are interested in attending the Luka Garza Academy on July 8th can register before 9 a.m. at the Lab in Keokuk at 2416 340th St.

