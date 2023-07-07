One dead after rollover crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A Columbia, Mo. man is dead after a rollover crash just two miles southeast of Paris, Mo., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Troopers reported David A. Davidson, 43, of Columbia, Mo., was driving a 2000 GMC Sonoma southbound on Highway AA at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday when he ran off the right side of the road, collided with the ground and flipped.

The Monroe County Deputy Coroner pronounced Davidson dead on the scene at 8:15 p.m.

Troopers said Davidson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

