One dead after rollover crash in Monroe County

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(KVLY)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A Columbia, Mo. man is dead after a rollover crash just two miles southeast of Paris, Mo., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Troopers reported David A. Davidson, 43, of Columbia, Mo., was driving a 2000 GMC Sonoma southbound on Highway AA at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday when he ran off the right side of the road, collided with the ground and flipped.

The Monroe County Deputy Coroner pronounced Davidson dead on the scene at 8:15 p.m.

Troopers said Davidson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

