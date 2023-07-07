Police: Lewistown man arrested for making terrorist threat

Billy Davis
Billy Davis(Lewis County Sheriff's Office)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A Lewistown man was arrested on Thursday on one count of making a terrorist threat, which is a Class D felony, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said that Billy W. Davis, 43, of Lewistown, Mo. made a threat to members of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office while on the inmate phone system with an inmate at the Lewis County Jail.

After an investigation into Davis, the warrant was sought by Prosecutor Chelsea Fellinger.

Police reported that comments made by Davis included shooting a gun at the sheriff’s office, having funerals for members of the sheriff’s office and specifically naming at least one deputy.

Police said at the time of the threats, Davis was a fugitive. They were able to locate him in Livingston County, Mo., by monitoring the calls.

Davis is lodged at the Lewis County Jail with no bond. He is also being held for failure to appear for sentencing in Knox County, Mo.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after rollover crash in Monroe County
The fire was quickly contained, and no one was injured and no damage to the soybean complex was...
Tri-Township, Quincy fire departments respond to ADM equipment fire
Quincy Police ask for community help with laundromat robbery
Quincy Police ask for community help with laundromat burglary
A Van-Far ambulance was involved in a deadly crash near New London, Missouri
Ambulance involved in deadly crash near New London, Mo.
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure

Latest News

Karinsa K. Washburn, age 52
Elvaston woman, 73, killed in head-on crash in Carthage
Casey Claiborne
Keokuk woman arrested with 70 grams of meth in Hamilton, Ill.
Fatal Crash
One dead after rollover crash in Monroe County
Adderall Shortage Update
Local update on Adderall shortage