Police: Lewistown man arrested for making terrorist threat

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A Lewistown man was arrested on Thursday on one count of making a terrorist threat, which is a Class D felony, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said that Billy W. Davis, 43, of Lewistown, Mo. made a threat to members of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office while on the inmate phone system with an inmate at the Lewis County Jail.

After an investigation into Davis, the warrant was sought by Prosecutor Chelsea Fellinger.

Police reported that comments made by Davis included shooting a gun at the sheriff’s office, having funerals for members of the sheriff’s office and specifically naming at least one deputy.

Police said at the time of the threats, Davis was a fugitive. They were able to locate him in Livingston County, Mo., by monitoring the calls.

Davis is lodged at the Lewis County Jail with no bond. He is also being held for failure to appear for sentencing in Knox County, Mo.

