Progress underway for Hannibal Regional Port Authority

Hannibal Regional Port Authority
Hannibal Regional Port Authority(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’ve driven through West Quincy lately, you may have noticed mountains of gravel.

That’s all part of the Tri-States’ next major economic and transportation project: The Hannibal Regional Port Authority.

The public port development will allow for manufacturing, agriculture and industrial projects on the West Quincy levy.

Maria Kuhns with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council said the project just got a $290,000 state grant, which they matched with $70,000 for that first phase of development.

The entire project will cost $17 million.

“A lot of it is going to be site work,” Kuhns said. “So the rock is obviously coming out to help us start putting an idea of where we want roads. And obviously, we’ll be having conversations about bringing infrastructure here.”

Kuhns said they would also like to raise the property to help with some levee leakage. She said the entire project could take several years.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after rollover crash in Monroe County
The fire was quickly contained, and no one was injured and no damage to the soybean complex was...
Tri-Township, Quincy fire departments respond to ADM equipment fire
Quincy Police ask for community help with laundromat robbery
Quincy Police ask for community help with laundromat burglary
A Van-Far ambulance was involved in a deadly crash near New London, Missouri
Ambulance involved in deadly crash near New London, Mo.
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure

Latest News

Cats
Fee-waived for adoptions at the Quincy Humane Society throughout July
Two infants, two adults injured in Monroe County crash
Two infants, two adults injured in Monroe County crash
Billy Davis
Police: Lewistown man arrested for making terrorist threat
Karinsa K. Washburn, age 52
Elvaston woman, 73, killed in head-on crash in Carthage