Progress underway for Hannibal Regional Port Authority

WEST QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’ve driven through West Quincy lately, you may have noticed mountains of gravel.

That’s all part of the Tri-States’ next major economic and transportation project: The Hannibal Regional Port Authority.

The public port development will allow for manufacturing, agriculture and industrial projects on the West Quincy levy.

Maria Kuhns with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council said the project just got a $290,000 state grant, which they matched with $70,000 for that first phase of development.

The entire project will cost $17 million.

“A lot of it is going to be site work,” Kuhns said. “So the rock is obviously coming out to help us start putting an idea of where we want roads. And obviously, we’ll be having conversations about bringing infrastructure here.”

Kuhns said they would also like to raise the property to help with some levee leakage. She said the entire project could take several years.

