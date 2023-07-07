Skip to content
News
Politics
Weather
Sports
Community
Watch
Submit Photos & Video
Contact Us
Home
News
Police & Court
HEALTHBEAT
Making a Difference
National
Illinois Capitol Bureau
Closings
Politics
Missouri Election Results
Illinois Election Results
Weather
Map Room
Weather Guide
Weather Radios
Radar
Weather Alerts
Towercams
Weather App
Road Conditions
River Stages
Closings and Delays
Weather Drawings
Sports
Watch
Scoreboard
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Community
Contests
Jobs in the Tri-States
Home and Living Show
Honor Flight
Golden Apple Award
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Community Reports
Hospital Reports
Programming Schedule
Watch
Streaming Providers
Live Events
WGEM 10.1 NBC
WGEM 10.2 CW
WGEM 10.3 Fox
WGEM 10.4 MeTV
Sports Radio 105.1
Radio Schedule
Listen Live
Game Schedule
Radio Contest Rules
Contact Us
Advertise with WGEM
Careers at WGEM
Gray Television Careers
Sign up for WGEM Newsletters
Request Video Dub
WGEM Apps
Meet the Team
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
InvestigateTV
Press Releases
Previous Newscasts
QHS rifle team prepares for nationals
QHS Blue Devils Track & Field Team
(WGEM)
By
Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
QUINCY (WGEM) -
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Ambulance involved in deadly crash near New London, Mo.
Police believe Quincy homicide suspect has fled Quincy
Grocery stores busy with holiday and storm recovery
Tri-Township, Quincy fire departments respond to ADM equipment fire
Hannibal announces new Tom and Becky
Latest News
qhs rifle
Keokuk softball advances in the playoffs
keokuk sb
Turning a new leaf for the Lady Chiefs basketball program