Quincy Police ask for community help with laundromat robbery

By Nick Karlik and Isaiah Haywood
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a bunny burglar on the loose and Quincy Police is asking for community help in solving the unusual case.

A video was posted on the Quincy Police Department’s Facebook page of a person dressed in a bunny suit who broke into the winners wash laundromat.

The video shows the “bunny” is going through drawers.

Officer Holtman is investigating this incident and is asking for your help identifying this person.

He said if you know anything about the incident, you can call the police department, (217) 228-4470, or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers, (217) 228-4474.

