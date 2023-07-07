Severe Potential Friday Night

By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Scattered thunderstorms tracking across the Tri-States Friday evening and overnight still have the chance to be strong to severe. The southern tier of the Tri-States is under a level 1 of 5 risk to see severe thunderstorms through late Friday evening. Main threats associated with the severe potential include strong, damaging winds and large hail.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through overnight Friday, and a few showers may linger into early Saturday morning. By the time the rain ends, most places will see less than half-an-inch of rain, with a few areas exceeding half-an-inch. As Saturday progresses, clouds will be slow to move out of the region. Temperatures will also be below average to start the weekend, with most places struggling to reach 80 on Saturday. High pressure moves in through Sunday, which will give way to abundant sunshine and warming conditions heading into early next week. Temperatures will be back to near average by Monday, and parts of the Tri-States may reach 90 degrees on Tuesday. The second-half of next week features a couple chances of rain, in the form of scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday and next Friday.

